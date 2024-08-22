Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

