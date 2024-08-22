Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOLGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

SOL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOL. Northland Capmk lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

