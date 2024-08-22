Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. 460,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,885,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $500.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 623,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.