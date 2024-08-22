Encompass Health Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51. Encompass Health has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

