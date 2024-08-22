Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

