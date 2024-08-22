EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

ENS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 307,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EnerSys by 231.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

