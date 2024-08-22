ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENG stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
