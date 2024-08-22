Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.62.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.96. 102,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,635. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.54, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.90.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

