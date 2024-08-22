EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.40

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.40 and last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 13746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

