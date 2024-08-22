Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of (1%)-2% yr/yr to ~$15.45-15.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.13.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.