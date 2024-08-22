Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.00. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Eutelsat Group Stock Up 11.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
