Evercore ISI Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $59.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.30.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,224,000 after buying an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 269,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

