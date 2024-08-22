Evercore ISI Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $246.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $251.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

