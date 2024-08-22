Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Evergy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Evergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 907,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,822. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.