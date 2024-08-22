EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 981 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $21,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,986.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Jon Ayotte sold 564 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $12,757.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,975.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08.

EverQuote Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 773,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.