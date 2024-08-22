EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 5.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57. 956,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,162,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

EVgo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

