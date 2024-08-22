Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVLV. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

