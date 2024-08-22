Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.98. 1,404,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,625. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $620.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

