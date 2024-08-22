Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,763,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $8,351,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,806,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,166,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PWB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.10. 10,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,143. The firm has a market cap of $905.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95.

