Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 1,950,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $63.18.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.