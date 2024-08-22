Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,261,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 180,261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 955.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

IBHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 125,965 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

