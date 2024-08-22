ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Sells $72,036.25 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after buying an additional 233,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 46.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after acquiring an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

