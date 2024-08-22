Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 20,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anuradha Muralidharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,682 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $3,593.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $30,198.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 17,520 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $26,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 13,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,012. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

