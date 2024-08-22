Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $161.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.92.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

EXR stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

