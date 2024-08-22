Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $188.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $172.51 and last traded at $172.11, with a volume of 79883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

