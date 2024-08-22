EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.2 %

EYPT opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.58. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,488,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 640,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 298,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 842.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.