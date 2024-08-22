Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $280.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $273.50 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $143.57 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.57.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Fabrinet by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

