Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Sells $3,116,996.16 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,830. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

