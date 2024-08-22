Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $113.54 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

