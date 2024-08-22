Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $6.69 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $107,622.16 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,514.25 or 0.99960798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007547 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

