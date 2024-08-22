Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 20.4% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $196.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00040786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

