Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

FTEC stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.84. 204,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,733. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

