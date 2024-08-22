Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hubbell by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 245,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

