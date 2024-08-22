Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,615 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.17. 33,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.