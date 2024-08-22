Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.20. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

