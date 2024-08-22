Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after buying an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 431,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,259,000 after buying an additional 328,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,598. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

