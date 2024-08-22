Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 617,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

