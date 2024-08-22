Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 43,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $345.41. 17,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.19 and its 200-day moving average is $302.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

