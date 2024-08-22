Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,439 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. 43,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $72.68.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,631,784.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.