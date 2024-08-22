Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 989 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $45.54. 2,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.