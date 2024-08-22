Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 230.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 485,540 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in ResMed by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 366,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ResMed by 1,844.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 179,899 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Trading Up 0.2 %

RMD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.70. 42,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $231.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.91.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $3,107,803.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

