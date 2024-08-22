Financial Contrast: Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 15.14% 14.90% 0.87% Isabella Bank 14.98% 7.56% 0.71%

Dividends

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and Isabella Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Isabella Bank has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Isabella Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $41.85 million 1.45 $8.70 million $1.95 6.82 Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.52 $18.17 million $2.12 8.96

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Isabella Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company provides mortgage banking; investment advisory services; securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

