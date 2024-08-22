First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.30 million, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

