First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after buying an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.49. 3,126,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,591. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

