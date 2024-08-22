First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,510 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock remained flat at $170.16 during trading on Thursday. 4,097,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,119. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $401.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,259 shares of company stock valued at $21,628,393. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

