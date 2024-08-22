First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 99,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. 3,160,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

