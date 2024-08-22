Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.77. 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $169.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.