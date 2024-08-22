Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.