Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Up 3.3 %

FLNT stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Fluent has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Fluent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.