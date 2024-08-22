Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

